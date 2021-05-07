Taiwan's Experimental Bistro ranked top 5 in Asia

Taiwan in top five for Asia's Best Bars 2021 announced Thursday. (Facebook, Indulge Experimental Bistro photo) Taiwan in top five for Asia's Best Bars 2021 announced Thursday. (Facebook, Indulge Experimental Bistro photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Indulge Experimental Bistro has once again made the top five in Asia's Best 50 Bars.

The list of Asia's Best Bars 2021, sponsored by Perrier, was celebrated at a virtual ceremony on Thursday (May 6). Featuring bars from 10 countries in Asia, with eight new entries, Coa in Hong Kong took the No.1 trophy home after it was ranked third in 2020.

Launched in 2017 by bartender-owner Jay Khan — who was voted Bartenders' Bartender at Asia's 50 Best Bars 2020 — Coa is a shrine to all things agave, with a rich collection of 200 handcrafted Latin American liquids including tequila, mescal, and more, according to the press release.

Singapore's Jigger & Pony drops one place and is ranked second this year, but it still holds the crown as The Best Bar in Singapore. As for No. 3, it goes to The SG Club, as well as winning the title of The Best Bar in Japan.

Taiwan's Indulge Experimental Bistro ranked fourth, remaining in the same position as last year, with the status of best in the nation. Founded by award-winning bartender Aki Wang (王偉勳), the bar features fusion cuisine and cocktails.

Given the tough circumstances for the dining industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic, content editor for Asia's 50 Best Bars Mark Sansom said, "We hope the announcement of the 2021 ranking will provide optimism and encouragement to all bars as travel routes gradually open up and guests begin to plan their next fine-drinking experiences."

For the full list of winners, or to find out more about the the latest information on Indulge Experimental Bistro, see these websites.