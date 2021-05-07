Alexa
Taiwan's TSMC launches employee donation drive to support India

Semiconductor giant plans to donate 1,000 oxygen concentrators to South Asian nation

  126
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/07 12:12
TSMC founder Morris Chang (right) and wife Sophie Chang (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has initiated a global employee donation campaign to provide COVID-19 relief to India, which continues to register the highest number of daily infections in the world.

TSMC Charity Foundation Chairwoman Sophie Chang (張淑芬), who is also the wife of TSMC founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), announced Thursday (May 6) the company will begin accepting donations for India from its 50,000 employees worldwide. She said the company will match 100 percent of the amount contributed by employees.

Chang said the donations will go toward providing medical equipment for hospitals in India, including 1,000 oxygen concentrators. She expressed the hope that TSMC employees would lend a helping hand to those in need.

On Friday, India reported a new single-day record of 414,188 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 4,000 deaths. The outbreak has severely strained its already fragile health system, promoting countries around the world to send emergency medical supplies to help contain the surge.
