All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Pittsburgh
|55
|36
|16
|3
|75
|195
|156
|x-Washington
|53
|34
|14
|5
|73
|185
|157
|x-Boston
|53
|32
|14
|7
|71
|160
|127
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|54
|31
|17
|6
|68
|149
|124
|N.Y. Rangers
|55
|26
|23
|6
|58
|172
|153
|Philadelphia
|53
|23
|23
|7
|53
|154
|195
|New Jersey
|54
|19
|28
|7
|45
|142
|185
|Buffalo
|55
|15
|33
|7
|37
|138
|198
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|54
|36
|10
|8
|80
|178
|128
|x-Tampa Bay
|53
|36
|14
|3
|75
|178
|133
|x-Florida
|54
|35
|14
|5
|75
|180
|152
|Nashville
|54
|29
|23
|2
|60
|148
|153
|Dallas
|53
|21
|18
|14
|56
|146
|144
|Chicago
|54
|23
|25
|6
|52
|153
|179
|Columbus
|54
|17
|25
|12
|46
|130
|178
|Detroit
|54
|18
|27
|9
|45
|118
|164
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|52
|37
|13
|2
|76
|176
|118
|x-Colorado
|51
|34
|13
|4
|72
|178
|127
|x-Minnesota
|52
|33
|14
|5
|71
|170
|143
|St. Louis
|51
|24
|19
|8
|56
|152
|158
|Arizona
|54
|22
|26
|6
|50
|143
|170
|Los Angeles
|51
|21
|24
|6
|48
|137
|151
|San Jose
|53
|21
|26
|6
|48
|145
|183
|Anaheim
|54
|17
|30
|7
|41
|120
|171
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Toronto
|53
|34
|13
|6
|74
|179
|138
|x-Edmonton
|51
|32
|17
|2
|66
|167
|135
|x-Winnipeg
|52
|28
|21
|3
|59
|158
|145
|Montreal
|53
|24
|20
|9
|57
|151
|157
|Calgary
|51
|22
|26
|3
|47
|132
|148
|Ottawa
|53
|21
|27
|5
|47
|148
|179
|Vancouver
|47
|19
|25
|3
|41
|123
|156
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Columbus 4, Nashville 2
Tampa Bay 6, Dallas 2
Ottawa 5, Montreal 1
Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, SO
Vegas 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Winnipeg 4, Calgary 0
San Jose 3, Colorado 2
Los Angeles 4, Arizona 2
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Pittsburgh 8, Buffalo 4
Chicago 2, Carolina 1, OT
Toronto 5, Montreal 2
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.