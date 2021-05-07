Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP source: Presbyterian hiring Ark. HS coach who never punts

By PETE IACOBELLI , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/07 09:08
AP source: Presbyterian hiring Ark. HS coach who never punts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Kelley, the Arkansas high school football coach whose teams don’t punt and always onside kick, will be the next head coach at Presbyterian College.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday night the school was finalizing a deal to hire Kelley. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was not yet prepared to make an official announcement.

Kelley led Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, to nine state titles in 18 seasons with his analytical approach to football. Kelley has gained national attention for his fourth-down strategy and been sought out by coaches at all levels of football.

Presbyterian of the Pioneer Leagues is coming off a 4-3 spring FCS season. Last month, the school fired coach Tommy Spangler after 10 seasons during which he went 54-52.

___

AP Sports Writer Ralph Russo contributed to this report.

Updated : 2021-05-07 10:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'