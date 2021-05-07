Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/07 08:57
United States' Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco perform a dive during the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard preliminaries at the FINA Diving W...
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus ride Gyro Drop as they visit to celebrate Children's Day at Children's Grand Park in...
A worker makes a toffee-like traditional sweet cake called "dodol," one of the special Muslim holiday Ramadan delicacies, at a home factory in Cikaran...
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 mourn at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, April 30, 2021. An infection surge in Nepal has prompte...
Family members of COVID-19 victims leave as their funeral pyres burn at an open crematorium set up at a granite quarry on the outskirts of Bengaluru, ...
A man runs to escape heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Thursday...
Athletes warm up prior to the men's synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Tokyo Aquati...
People, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, crowd a marketplace in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, April 30, 2021. The surge i...
Buddhists wearing face masks, carry lanterns to celebrate for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19, while maintaining social distancing as a part...
Nepalese men wearing face masks ride on a bicycle in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Authorities extended lockdown in the capital Kathmandu ...

April 30-May 6, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Updated : 2021-05-07 10:22 GMT+08:00

