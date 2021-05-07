AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Nepalese men wearing face masks ride on a bicycle in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Authorities extended lockdown in the capital Kathmandu ... Nepalese men wearing face masks ride on a bicycle in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Authorities extended lockdown in the capital Kathmandu and surrounding districts by another week on Wednesday as the Himalayan nation recorded the highest COVID-19 daily infection and death. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Buddhists wearing face masks, carry lanterns to celebrate for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19, while maintaining social distancing as a part... Buddhists wearing face masks, carry lanterns to celebrate for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19, while maintaining social distancing as a part of precaution against the coronavirus at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

People, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, crowd a marketplace in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, April 30, 2021. The surge i... People, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, crowd a marketplace in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, April 30, 2021. The surge in coronavirus infections in India has created huge worries for Bangladesh, which shares a land border stretching 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) with India. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)

Athletes warm up prior to the men's synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Tokyo Aquati... Athletes warm up prior to the men's synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A man runs to escape heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Thursday... A man runs to escape heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Amit Sharma)

Family members of COVID-19 victims leave as their funeral pyres burn at an open crematorium set up at a granite quarry on the outskirts of Bengaluru, ... Family members of COVID-19 victims leave as their funeral pyres burn at an open crematorium set up at a granite quarry on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 mourn at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, April 30, 2021. An infection surge in Nepal has prompte... Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 mourn at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, April 30, 2021. An infection surge in Nepal has prompted the government to impose new lockdowns in major cities and towns, restricting the movement of people and vehicles and shuttering markets, offices and schools. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A worker makes a toffee-like traditional sweet cake called "dodol," one of the special Muslim holiday Ramadan delicacies, at a home factory in Cikaran... A worker makes a toffee-like traditional sweet cake called "dodol," one of the special Muslim holiday Ramadan delicacies, at a home factory in Cikarang, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus ride Gyro Drop as they visit to celebrate Children's Day at Children's Grand Park in... People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus ride Gyro Drop as they visit to celebrate Children's Day at Children's Grand Park in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

United States' Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco perform a dive during the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard preliminaries at the FINA Diving W... United States' Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco perform a dive during the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard preliminaries at the FINA Diving World Cup Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

April 30-May 6, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

