Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 10 months over June 4 assembly

By REUTERS
2021/05/07 10:00
Hong Kong student activist Joshua Wong. 

Hong Kong student activist Joshua Wong.  (AP photo)

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong will face an additional 10 months in jail for participating in an unauthorized assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

It was the first time the vigil was banned in the global financial hub, with police citing coronavirus restrictions on group gatherings, as they did for all demonstrations last year. This year's protest is expected to face a similar fate.

Still, tens of thousands of people lit candles across the city in what was largely a peaceful event last June, bar a brief skirmish with riot police in one neighborhood.

Commemorations of the Tiananmen crackdown are banned in mainland China, but Hong Kong traditionally held the largest vigils globally every year, having been promised certain freedoms when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, including rights of expression and assembly.

Wong, 24, already in prison on other illegal assembly convictions and among 47 activists charged under the city's sweeping national security law, was sentenced in the district court on Thursday.

A 15-month sentence was cut to 10 after he pleaded guilty.

Judge Stanley Chan also sentenced Lester Shum, Jannelle Leung, and Tiffany Yuen to terms of between four and six months. Twenty others facing similar Tiananmen anniversary charges are to appear in court on June 11.

"Freedom of assembly is not unlimited," Chan said.

Wong's longtime activist colleague, Nathan Law, who has fled the city and lives in Britain, condemned the sentence, saying the decision to ban the vigil last year was "unjustifiable".

"The court keeps increasing the length of imprisonment for protesters and sees it as a pathway for a society with fewer conflicts," Law said in a statement.

"It’s wrong — the only way to achieve harmony is to hold the powerful accountable. Now the courts are turned into weapons against the powerless."

CLASH OF ANNIVERSARIES

The anniversary struck an especially sensitive nerve in the former British colony last year, just as Beijing prepared to introduce the new security law, which prescribes terms of up to life in prison for anything China sees as subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces.

This year, the anniversary event is particularly awkward for Beijing, which is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party.

When asked if commemorating the victims of Tiananmen would violate the new security law, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam last month said it was important to show respect to the Party.

China has never provided a full account of the 1989 Tiananmen Square violence. The death toll given by officials was about 300, most of them soldiers, but rights groups and witnesses say thousands of people may have died.

Wong received a 13-1/2 month sentence in December over an anti-government rally on June 21, 2019 and a further four months over an unauthorized protest in October 2019 while also breaking a government law against wearing masks.

While in prison, Wong was arrested in January on suspicion of breaking the new security law, introduced in July 2020, by taking part in an unofficial vote to pick opposition candidates for a since-postponed election, which authorities called a "vicious plot" to "overthrow" the government.
Hong Kong democracy
Hong Kong democracy protests
Joshua Wong
Hong Kong activists

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan High Court increases prison sentences for attackers of Hong Kong bookseller
Taiwan High Court increases prison sentences for attackers of Hong Kong bookseller
2021/04/20 14:15
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces 12 months in prison for unauthorized assembly
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces 12 months in prison for unauthorized assembly
2021/04/17 09:00
China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature
China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature
2021/03/30 19:00
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
2021/02/27 17:21
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
2021/02/18 11:26

Updated : 2021-05-07 10:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'