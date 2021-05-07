Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Saints add Huggins to depleted interior defensive line

By Associated Press
2021/05/07 07:32
Saints add Huggins to depleted interior defensive line

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive tackle Albert Huggins in a move that addresses a position where the club lost two prominent regulars﻿ this offseason.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Huggins is a third-year pro out of Clemson who has played in five NFL games — four with Philadelphia as a rookie in 2019 and one with Detroit last season.

New Orleans is trying to rebuild depth on its interior defensive line, which lost veterans Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown as part of cost-cutting moves across the roster to get under the salary cap.

Rankins left in free agency and Brown was traded to Jacksonville.

Huggins won two national titles at Clemson, where he appeared in 46 games and had seven sacks among 83 total tackles.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-05-07 08:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use