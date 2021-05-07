Saints add Huggins to depleted interior defensive line

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive tackle Albert Huggins in a move that addresses a position where the club lost two prominent regulars﻿ this offseason.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Huggins is a third-year pro out of Clemson who has played in five NFL games — four with Philadelphia as a rookie in 2019 and one with Detroit last season.

New Orleans is trying to rebuild depth on its interior defensive line, which lost veterans Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown as part of cost-cutting moves across the roster to get under the salary cap.

Rankins left in free agency and Brown was traded to Jacksonville.

Huggins won two national titles at Clemson, where he appeared in 46 games and had seven sacks among 83 total tackles.

___

