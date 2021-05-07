Alexa
Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead in Austin

By JIM VERTUNO , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/07 07:03
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead near campus Thursday, Austin police said.

Officers found the 20-year-old Ehlinger after responding to a call at 12:18 p.m. Police did not detail how they found him but said the death is not considered suspicious. No cause of death was immediately released.

Jake Ehlinger had not played the last two seasons after arriving as a walk-on from Austin's Westlake High School.

Sam Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick in the NFL draft last week by the Indianapolis Colts after a college career that saw him rank among Texas' career passing leaders.

“We grieve and weep with the Ehlinger family. Prayers, love and support,” Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted.

When Sam Ehlinger was drafted, Jake's face was accidentally shown on the NFL Network instead of Sam. “Jake deserves all the screen time you can get,” Sam joked with reporters.

Jake's death is the second tragedy to hit the Ehlinger family. Ross Ehlinger, Sam and Jake's father, died at age 46 in 2013 of an apparent heart attack while competing in a triathlon in San Francisco.

Texas did not immediately release a statement and a spokesman did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Updated : 2021-05-07 08:53 GMT+08:00

