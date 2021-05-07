Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Minnesota police at scene of bank robbery with hostages

By Associated Press
2021/05/07 06:19
Minnesota police at scene of bank robbery with hostages

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota were on the scene Thursday of a reported bank robbery with hostages.

St. Cloud Police Lt. Lori Ellering said officers responded to a reported robbery at a Wells Fargo branch a little before 2 p.m. It remained an active situation at 5 p.m., Ellering said. She said no one had been reported hurt.

Wells Fargo spokeswoman Staci Schiller confirmed “a hostage situation” at the bank's South branch.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation,” she said.

The FBI was also on the scene.

Updated : 2021-05-07 08:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use