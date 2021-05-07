Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas man charged with attempted capital murder faces trial

By Associated Press
2021/05/07 05:33
Texas man charged with attempted capital murder faces trial

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A Texas man charged with the attempted capital murder of a peace officer is set for trial next month in Bowie County.

Aaron Caleb Swenson, 37, appeared for a final pretrial hearing Tuesday before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

Bowie County District Attorney Jerry Rochelle said the state is ready to present the case to a jury June 1.

Swenson is accused of streaming on Facebook Live as he drove the streets of Texarkana, Texas, searching for a police officer to kill, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Swenson was arrested in April 2020. He is believed to have ties to the “boogaloo” movement, a network of gun enthusiasts who often express support for overthrowing the U.S. government, according to police and the Tech Transparency Project, which tracks technology companies.

A grand jury indicted Swenson two months after his arrest and also charged him with attempted murder, and making a terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge.

He was allegedly wearing body armor and a large cache of weapons was reportedly recovered from his 2018 Chevy Silverado.

If convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer — the most serious charge — Swenson could face up to life in prison.

Swenson is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $1 million.

Updated : 2021-05-07 07:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day