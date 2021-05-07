Alexa
Forward Aundre Hyatt transfers to Rutgers from LSU.

By Associated Press
2021/05/07 05:26
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Forward Aundre Hyatt is transferring to Rutgers from LSU.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell announced the move Thursday, saying the New York City native will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. The Scarlet Knights posted a 16-12 record this past season and made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1991.

Rutgers was edged in the second round by Houston, which made the Final Four.

The versatile 6-foot-7 player spent three seasons at LSU, redshirting as a true freshman. He started 17 of 53 games over the next two seasons, including 15 this past season when the Tigers earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament. He had 13 points and 10 rebounds in an first-round win over St. Bonaventure.

Hyatt started his high school career at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York, and finished his final two years at the Miller School in Charlottesville, Virginia.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-05-07 07:22 GMT+08:00

