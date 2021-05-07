Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Union asks Argentina to fire coach for sexual harassment

By Associated Press
2021/05/07 04:22
Union asks Argentina to fire coach for sexual harassment

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — The international footballer's union has told FIFA that a coach working for the Argentine federation should be fired after being accused of sexual harassment by several underage female players.

FIFPRO said in a statement Thursday that it is assisting “multiple high-profile women footballers in Argentina” after complaints “about the deeply concerning behavior over several years by a coach currently employed by the Argentine football association."

The coach was not identified.

“In what should have been a safe environment, girls and women were subjected to threats and comments of a violent and sexually explicit nature,” FIFPRO said.

The statement said the victims detailed their cases to FIFA's ethic committee on how the coach “used his position of power in the women’s game in Argentina to sexually harass and bully teenaged girls as young as 14 who were pursuing their dream to become footballers.”

Argentina's soccer body said it will collaborate with the investigation. It added it is not part of the complaint and is not aware of the identity of the person accused or the victims.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-07 07:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day