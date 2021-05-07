Alexa
Thursday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/05/07 04:00
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston 000 100 132 7 10 0
New York 001 200 010 4 9 1

McCullers Jr., Scrubb (7), Pressly (8) and Maldonado; Cole, Green (8), Luetge (8), Wilson (9) and Higashioka. W_Scrubb 1-0. L_Green 0-3. Sv_Pressly (5). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (1), Altuve (2), Maldonado (1). New York, Stanton (9), Frazier (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 000 000 000 0 3 0
Philadelphia 000 000 11x 2 4 0

Woodruff, Perdomo (7) and Maile; Wheeler, and Knapp. W_Wheeler 3-2. L_Woodruff 2-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (4).

Updated : 2021-05-07 07:19 GMT+08:00

