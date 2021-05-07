Thursday's Major League Linescores

|Houston
|000
|100
|132
|—
|7
|10
|0
|New York
|001
|200
|010
|—
|4
|9
|1
McCullers Jr., Scrubb (7), Pressly (8) and Maldonado; Cole, Green (8), Luetge (8), Wilson (9) and Higashioka. W_Scrubb 1-0. L_Green 0-3. Sv_Pressly (5). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (1), Altuve (2), Maldonado (1). New York, Stanton (9), Frazier (3).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|11x
|—
|2
|4
|0
Woodruff, Perdomo (7) and Maile; Wheeler, and Knapp. W_Wheeler 3-2. L_Woodruff 2-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (4).