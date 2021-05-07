Alexa
Cardinal Health, Etsy fall; Kellogg, Sally Beauty rise

By Associated Press
2021/05/07 04:17
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Fastly Inc., down $15.75 to $42.31

The cloud software developer gave investors a weak earnings forecast and said its chief financial officer is leaving.

Etsy Inc., down $26.89 to $157.68

The online crafts marketplace expects growth to slow significantly.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., up $4.06 to $24.32.

The beauty supplies company handily beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Cardinal Health Inc., down $4.29 to $56.54.

The healthcare company reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue.

Wayfair Inc., up $15.16 to $286.13.

The online home goods retailer blew away Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts.

Builders FirstSource Inc., up $2.94 to $52.

The construction materials supplier raised its revenue forecast for the year on strong demand for single family homes and renovations.

Kellogg Co., up $4.46 to $67.53.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles reported solid first-quarter financial results.

Papa John’s International Inc., up $6.89 to $100.89.

The pizza chain’s first-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Updated : 2021-05-07 05:50 GMT+08:00

