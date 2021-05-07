Alexa
Indianapolis signs 5 draft picks, 5 undrafted free agents

By Associated Press
2021/05/07 04:16
Images of Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye are displayed on stage after he was chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the the 21st pick in the fir...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts today signed five of draft picks, including their first-rounder, Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye.

Also signed Thursday were defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, safety Shawn Davis, wide receiver Mike Strachan, and guard/tackle Will Fries.

The Colts also signed five undrafted free agent: wide receivers Tarik Black and Tyler Vaughns, linebacker Anthony Butler and Isaiah Kaufusi, and running back Deon Jackson. The team also waived cornerback Will Sunderland.

Paye was selected 21st overall after a solid career with the Wolverines in which he had 100 tackles (56 solo), 23 1-2 tackles for loss, 11 1-2 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Second-rounder Odeyingbo, of Vanderbilt, played in 44 games (29 starts) and made 125 tackles (62 solo), 31 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Davis was taken in the fifth round out of Florida, Strachan selected out of Charleston, and Fries came later in the seventh round from Penn State.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-05-07 05:49 GMT+08:00

