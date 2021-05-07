Alexa
Floyd Mayweather returning for June 6 exhibition fight

By Associated Press
2021/05/07 03:04
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — At age 44, Floyd Mayweather is returning to the ring for an exhibition fight.

The boxing Hall of Famer will face Logan Paul in a pay-per-view event on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Mayweather had a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts during a career in which he won world titles in five weight divisions over three decades. Among the opponents he beat were Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya before he retired in 2015 — though he stopped mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in 2017.

In the 26-year-old Paul, Mayweather will face a star created on the internet. Followed by more than 20 million on YouTube, Paul began boxing in 2019 with a six-round bout against fellow YouTube star KSI. A former high school wrestler, Paul will have a 6-inch height advantage over Mayweather, but obviously gives away plenty in ring experience and mastery.

The undercard will feature heavyweights Jean Pascal against Badou Jack, and super welterweight Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson will make his boxing debut.

The pay-per-view telecast will be on Showtime.

Updated : 2021-05-07 05:48 GMT+08:00

