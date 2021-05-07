Hertha beats Freiburg to leave Bundesliga relegation zone

Berlin's Matteo Guendouzi, center, leaves the field with medics during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and SC Freiburg in... Berlin's Matteo Guendouzi, center, leaves the field with medics during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and SC Freiburg in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Annegret Hilse/Pool via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin climbed out of the Bundesliga’s relegation zone on Thursday with a 3-0 win over visiting Freiburg in its second game following a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

Krzysztof Piatek and Peter Pekarik’s first-half goals and a late strike from Nemanja Radonjic were enough for Hertha to move ahead of Werder Bremen and Arminia Bielefeld on goal difference having played a game less.

Hertha was facing a punishing schedule of six games in 20 days when it returned from a two-week quarantine period by playing away at Mainz on Monday. But four points from two games have eased the ambitious club’s relegation worries ahead of Sunday’s visit from Bielefeld.

Hertha’s rivals have three games remaining. Hertha and last-place Schalke have four, including their postponed game next Wednesday.

Piatek scored from a difficult angle on a rebound in the 13th minute after Freiburg goalkeeper Florian Müller stopped Jordan Torunarigha’s initial effort from distance. Radonjic then crossed for Pekarik to make it 2-0 in the 22nd.

The Serbian winger sealed the win with his first Bundesliga goal -– a fine individual effort to go past a defender after a long run -– in the 85th.

