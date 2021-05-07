Alexa
France to play 3 rugby tests in Australia this July

By Associated Press
2021/05/07 02:01
PARIS (AP) — France will play rugby tests in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane on a tour of Australia in July, the French Rugby Federation said Thursday.

Seven years after last playing in Australia, Les Tricolores will take on the Wallabies on July 7 at Sydney Cricket Ground; at Melbourne's AAMI Park on July 13 and four days later at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

France has improved since coach Fabien Galthie took charge after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, where France reached the quarterfinals. Galthie has guided the team to second place in the Six Nations championship for two straight seasons after several years of mediocrity.

France has played with considerable flair under Galthie, and now has a side brimming with young talent from the team which was twice crowned under-20 world champions.

France lost 50-23; 6-0 and 39-13 when it last played in Australia.

Updated : 2021-05-07 04:17 GMT+08:00

