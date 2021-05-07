Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

EU mulls new reaction force as previous one gathers dust

By LORNE COOK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/07 01:00
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rings a bell to signal the start of a meeting of EU defense ministers at the European Council buildi...
Greek Defense minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, left, speaks with Cyprus Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides, center, and Portugal's Defense Minister ...
European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, left, speaks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell meeting of EU defense mi...
Poland's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, left, speaks with Hungary's Defense Minister Tibor Benko during a meeting of EU defense ministers at the ...
Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos waits for the start of a meeting of EU defense ministers at the European Council building in Brussels,...
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, left, speaks with French Defense Minister Florence Parly, right, during a meeting of EU defense min...
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg makes a statement to the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU defense ministers at the European Council bui...

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rings a bell to signal the start of a meeting of EU defense ministers at the European Council buildi...

Greek Defense minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, left, speaks with Cyprus Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides, center, and Portugal's Defense Minister ...

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, left, speaks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell meeting of EU defense mi...

Poland's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, left, speaks with Hungary's Defense Minister Tibor Benko during a meeting of EU defense ministers at the ...

Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos waits for the start of a meeting of EU defense ministers at the European Council building in Brussels,...

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, left, speaks with French Defense Minister Florence Parly, right, during a meeting of EU defense min...

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg makes a statement to the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU defense ministers at the European Council bui...

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is considering whether to set up a 5,000-strong military force that could be deployed quickly to a potential conflict zone, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday as the 27-nation bloc weighs its future as an international security provider.

EU defense ministers discussed the proposal for the “initial entry force” at a meeting in Brussels. The plan already has the backing of 14 member countries, including heavyweights France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Borrell said the ministers debated the idea “of an initial entry force that could be deployed as a first responder in case that we have to face an urgent crisis.” No agreement was reached, he said. “It is a collective reflection. There is strong agreement on some issues, the debate is going on in others.”

“I think that it is good to have the capacity to intervene immediately if we really want to be a geopolitical power,” he told reporters.

The force would primarily be a brigade-sized land unit involving around 5,000 personnel, with the possibility to add naval equipment and perhaps aircraft. The aim would be to use it when a friendly government comes under attack by terrorist or other groups that pose a direct threat to its stability.

However, the EU has often proved reluctant to send troops into conflict areas. While it has launched several military training missions, the bloc does not deploy combat operations. Troops sent to Chad and the Central African Republic, for example, were there only to protect civilians and aid supplies.

The EU already has a rapidly deployable force, at least on paper. In 2007, it launched a “battlegroup concept,” with around 1,500 troops on standby for a six-month period. Control of the battlegroups, which would operate for at least 30 days, shifted from country to country.

But in 14 years, no battlegroup has never been called upon, due to political infighting over how to use them and squabbles over funding.

Updated : 2021-05-07 02:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan