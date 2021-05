Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, May 11

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for March, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, May 12

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for April, 8:30 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for April, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, May 13

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for April, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, May 14

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for April, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for April, 9:15 a.m.