Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: COVID-19 forces Winnipeg Goldeyes to move to US

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/07 00:09
The Latest: COVID-19 forces Winnipeg Goldeyes to move to US

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association will relocate to Jackson, Tennessee, for this season because of Canadian government COVID-19 restrictions on border crossings.

American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub said in a statement Thursday that the indefinite closure of the U.S.-Canada border required the team to always have a backup plan.

The Goldeyes will play home games at The Ballpark at Jackson, which was home to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ farm team in the Double-A Southern League through 2019. Jackson was among the teams that lost affiliations when Major League Baseball took over operation of the minor leagues this season.

Winnipeg’s first home game in Jackson is May 21 against the Chicago Dogs.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-07 01:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwanese pilot, flight attendant fined NT$300,000 for visiting bar while still self-monitoring
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
Taiwan reports 7 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia, Japan
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
COVID-positive pilot took flight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Three industries in Taiwan to face talent shortages before 2023
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Taiwan clears Moderna vaccine for emergency use
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan