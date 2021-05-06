All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|24
|14
|6
|2
|2
|32
|72
|57
|Hartford
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|79
|68
|Bridgeport
|24
|8
|14
|2
|0
|18
|59
|81
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|30
|22
|5
|2
|1
|47
|100
|70
|Manitoba
|29
|15
|11
|2
|1
|33
|87
|76
|Belleville
|28
|12
|15
|1
|0
|25
|73
|90
|Toronto
|24
|11
|12
|0
|1
|23
|75
|82
|Stockton
|29
|10
|17
|2
|0
|22
|75
|92
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|27
|18
|6
|1
|2
|39
|110
|76
|Cleveland
|25
|15
|8
|1
|1
|32
|91
|72
|Texas
|32
|14
|15
|3
|0
|31
|97
|106
|Iowa
|29
|13
|12
|4
|0
|30
|89
|104
|Grand Rapids
|26
|12
|10
|3
|1
|28
|78
|78
|Rockford
|27
|11
|15
|1
|0
|23
|78
|97
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|29
|20
|7
|2
|0
|42
|97
|72
|Lehigh Valley
|26
|16
|6
|3
|1
|36
|83
|79
|Syracuse
|28
|17
|9
|2
|0
|36
|107
|80
|WB/Scranton
|28
|11
|11
|4
|2
|28
|82
|94
|Utica
|22
|12
|9
|0
|1
|25
|74
|77
|Rochester
|24
|9
|12
|2
|1
|21
|79
|103
|Binghamton
|29
|6
|16
|5
|2
|19
|79
|112
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|39
|23
|15
|1
|0
|47
|137
|129
|Bakersfield
|35
|22
|12
|0
|1
|45
|121
|90
|Henderson
|34
|22
|12
|0
|0
|44
|107
|91
|San Jose
|34
|15
|13
|4
|2
|36
|101
|119
|Ontario
|36
|14
|18
|4
|0
|32
|112
|132
|Colorado
|30
|13
|14
|2
|1
|29
|89
|91
|Tucson
|31
|12
|17
|2
|0
|26
|89
|102
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Cleveland 3, Grand Rapids 2
Syracuse 5, Utica 3
WB/Scranton 6, Binghamton 3
Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 3
Bakersfield 2, Colorado 1
Ontario 6, San Diego 4
Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 1 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 6 p.m.