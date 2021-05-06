Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Washington 53 34 14 5 73 185 157 15-7-3 19-7-2 6-3-1
x-Pittsburgh 54 35 16 3 73 187 152 20-4-2 15-12-1 7-3-0
x-Boston 52 31 14 7 69 156 127 16-6-3 15-8-4 7-2-1
x-N.Y. Islanders 53 31 16 6 68 148 122 20-3-3 11-13-3 4-4-2
N.Y. Rangers 54 26 22 6 58 172 149 14-11-3 12-11-3 4-6-0
Philadelphia 53 23 23 7 53 154 195 11-12-4 12-11-3 3-6-1
New Jersey 53 18 28 7 43 140 184 7-18-3 11-10-4 4-5-1
Buffalo 54 15 32 7 37 134 190 8-16-4 7-16-3 4-6-0
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Carolina 53 36 10 7 79 177 126 20-3-4 16-7-3 7-0-3
x-Tampa Bay 53 36 14 3 75 178 133 21-6-0 15-8-3 7-2-1
x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152 18-5-3 17-9-2 8-2-0
Nashville 54 29 23 2 60 148 153 16-10-0 13-13-2 5-4-1
Dallas 53 21 18 14 56 146 144 13-7-8 8-11-6 4-4-2
Chicago 53 22 25 6 50 151 178 12-11-3 10-14-3 2-7-1
Columbus 54 17 25 12 46 130 178 10-8-8 7-17-4 2-5-3
Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164 12-11-5 6-16-4 3-4-3
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Vegas 52 37 13 2 76 176 118 19-4-2 18-9-0 8-2-0
x-Colorado 51 34 13 4 72 178 127 20-4-2 14-9-2 6-4-0
x-Minnesota 52 33 14 5 71 170 143 19-5-2 14-9-3 7-1-2
St. Louis 51 24 19 8 56 152 158 10-11-5 14-8-3 5-3-2
Arizona 54 22 26 6 50 143 170 12-12-4 10-14-2 3-6-1
Los Angeles 51 21 24 6 48 137 151 9-12-4 12-12-2 5-5-0
San Jose 53 21 26 6 48 145 183 11-11-3 10-15-3 3-5-2
Anaheim 54 17 30 7 41 120 171 6-18-4 11-12-3 3-7-0
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Toronto 52 33 13 6 72 174 136 16-7-3 17-6-3 5-2-3
x-Edmonton 51 32 17 2 66 167 135 15-10-0 17-7-2 7-3-0
x-Winnipeg 52 28 21 3 59 158 145 11-11-2 17-10-1 3-7-0
Montreal 52 24 19 9 57 149 152 13-11-2 11-8-7 5-5-0
Calgary 51 22 26 3 47 132 148 12-12-1 10-14-2 5-5-0
Ottawa 53 21 27 5 47 148 179 13-10-4 8-17-1 7-2-1
Vancouver 47 19 25 3 41 123 156 12-12-2 7-13-1 3-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Nashville 2

Tampa Bay 6, Dallas 2

Ottawa 5, Montreal 1

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Vegas 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Winnipeg 4, Calgary 0

San Jose 3, Colorado 2

Los Angeles 4, Arizona 2

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-06 23:45 GMT+08:00

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
