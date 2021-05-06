All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Washington 53 34 14 5 73 185 157 15-7-3 19-7-2 6-3-1 x-Pittsburgh 54 35 16 3 73 187 152 20-4-2 15-12-1 7-3-0 x-Boston 52 31 14 7 69 156 127 16-6-3 15-8-4 7-2-1 x-N.Y. Islanders 53 31 16 6 68 148 122 20-3-3 11-13-3 4-4-2 N.Y. Rangers 54 26 22 6 58 172 149 14-11-3 12-11-3 4-6-0 Philadelphia 53 23 23 7 53 154 195 11-12-4 12-11-3 3-6-1 New Jersey 53 18 28 7 43 140 184 7-18-3 11-10-4 4-5-1 Buffalo 54 15 32 7 37 134 190 8-16-4 7-16-3 4-6-0

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Carolina 53 36 10 7 79 177 126 20-3-4 16-7-3 7-0-3 x-Tampa Bay 53 36 14 3 75 178 133 21-6-0 15-8-3 7-2-1 x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152 18-5-3 17-9-2 8-2-0 Nashville 54 29 23 2 60 148 153 16-10-0 13-13-2 5-4-1 Dallas 53 21 18 14 56 146 144 13-7-8 8-11-6 4-4-2 Chicago 53 22 25 6 50 151 178 12-11-3 10-14-3 2-7-1 Columbus 54 17 25 12 46 130 178 10-8-8 7-17-4 2-5-3 Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164 12-11-5 6-16-4 3-4-3

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Vegas 52 37 13 2 76 176 118 19-4-2 18-9-0 8-2-0 x-Colorado 51 34 13 4 72 178 127 20-4-2 14-9-2 6-4-0 x-Minnesota 52 33 14 5 71 170 143 19-5-2 14-9-3 7-1-2 St. Louis 51 24 19 8 56 152 158 10-11-5 14-8-3 5-3-2 Arizona 54 22 26 6 50 143 170 12-12-4 10-14-2 3-6-1 Los Angeles 51 21 24 6 48 137 151 9-12-4 12-12-2 5-5-0 San Jose 53 21 26 6 48 145 183 11-11-3 10-15-3 3-5-2 Anaheim 54 17 30 7 41 120 171 6-18-4 11-12-3 3-7-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Toronto 52 33 13 6 72 174 136 16-7-3 17-6-3 5-2-3 x-Edmonton 51 32 17 2 66 167 135 15-10-0 17-7-2 7-3-0 x-Winnipeg 52 28 21 3 59 158 145 11-11-2 17-10-1 3-7-0 Montreal 52 24 19 9 57 149 152 13-11-2 11-8-7 5-5-0 Calgary 51 22 26 3 47 132 148 12-12-1 10-14-2 5-5-0 Ottawa 53 21 27 5 47 148 179 13-10-4 8-17-1 7-2-1 Vancouver 47 19 25 3 41 123 156 12-12-2 7-13-1 3-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Nashville 2

Tampa Bay 6, Dallas 2

Ottawa 5, Montreal 1

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Vegas 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Winnipeg 4, Calgary 0

San Jose 3, Colorado 2

Los Angeles 4, Arizona 2

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.