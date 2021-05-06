Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Streaming revenue boosts ViacomCBS Q1 results

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/06 22:20
Streaming revenue boosts ViacomCBS Q1 results

ViacomCBS's first-quarter net income beat expectations on strong streaming revenue during a quarter when the company aired the Super Bowl and introduced its rebranded streaming service.

ViacomCBS rebranded its streaming service formerly called CBS All Access to Paramount+ in March.

ViacomCBS added 6 million global streaming subscribers in the quarter, for a total of 36 million across all of its streaming services, Paramount+, Showtime and BET+. ViacomCBS has projected that those services will reach 65 million subscribers by 2024, with most of the growth coming from Paramount+.

Paramount+ costs $6 a month with ads and $10 a month without. It joins an increasingly crowded fray of services from Netflix, Hulu, Disney, AT&T and NBCUniversal, among others.

ViacomCBS said sign-ups for its streaming services were driven by live sports and specials, including the Super Bowl (which aired on CBS All Access before it was rebranded), the NCAA basketball tournament, UEFA Champions League, its Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry and the Grammy Awards.

The New York-based company said it earned net income of $911 million, or $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.41 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.46 billion.

Streaming revenue jumped 65% to $816 million, boosted by higher advertising and subscription revenue.

ViacomCBS shares have climbed almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months. Shares rose 45 cents to $39.55 in morning trading.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIAC

Updated : 2021-05-06 23:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan