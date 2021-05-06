Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 18 13 .581 _ _ 5-5 L-1 9-9 9-4
New York 16 14 .533 ½ 7-3 W-5 9-7 7-7
Tampa Bay 17 15 .531 ½ 6-4 W-4 7-10 10-5
Toronto 15 14 .517 2 1 6-4 W-1 7-4 8-10
Baltimore 15 16 .484 3 2 6-4 W-1 4-10 11-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 16 13 .552 _ _ 6-4 L-1 9-6 7-7
Cleveland 16 13 .552 _ _ 8-2 W-4 7-6 9-7
Kansas City 16 13 .552 _ _ 4-6 L-4 8-8 8-5
Minnesota 11 18 .379 5 5 4-6 L-2 6-10 5-8
Detroit 9 22 .290 8 8 2-8 W-1 4-9 5-13
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 19 13 .594 _ _ 5-5 L-1 11-9 8-4
Seattle 17 15 .531 2 ½ 4-6 L-1 9-8 8-7
Houston 15 15 .500 3 5-5 L-3 7-7 8-8
Texas 15 17 .469 4 6-4 W-2 7-9 8-8
Los Angeles 13 16 .448 3 4-6 L-4 6-7 7-9

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 16 15 .516 _ _ 6-4 W-3 12-6 4-9
New York 12 13 .480 1 2 4-6 W-1 6-4 6-9
Atlanta 14 16 .467 5-5 W-2 7-7 7-9
Washington 12 14 .462 5-5 L-2 8-7 4-7
Miami 13 16 .448 2 3 4-5 W-2 6-7 7-9
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 18 13 .581 _ _ 7-3 L-1 9-7 9-6
Milwaukee 17 14 .548 1 _ 4-6 L-4 8-8 9-6
Chicago 15 16 .484 3 2 5-5 W-3 11-7 4-9
Cincinnati 14 15 .483 3 2 5-5 W-1 10-7 4-8
Pittsburgh 13 17 .433 4-6 L-1 5-7 8-10
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 18 13 .581 _ _ 5-5 L-2 10-3 8-10
San Diego 18 14 .563 ½ _ 6-4 W-1 9-10 9-4
Los Angeles 17 15 .531 ½ 2-8 L-3 8-5 9-10
Arizona 15 15 .500 6-4 L-2 6-5 9-10
Colorado 12 19 .387 6 5 4-6 W-2 10-8 2-11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3

Texas 3, Minnesota 1

Detroit 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4

Toronto 9, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 4-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings

Colorado 6, San Francisco 5

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 8, Arizona 0

Atlanta 5, Washington 3

Philadelphia 5, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2) at Miami (Rogers 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 5-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-06 23:44 GMT+08:00

