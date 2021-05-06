All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|9-9
|9-4
|New York
|16
|14
|.533
|1½
|½
|7-3
|W-5
|9-7
|7-7
|Tampa Bay
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|½
|6-4
|W-4
|7-10
|10-5
|Toronto
|15
|14
|.517
|2
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|7-4
|8-10
|Baltimore
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|4-10
|11-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|16
|13
|.552
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|9-6
|7-7
|Cleveland
|16
|13
|.552
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|7-6
|9-7
|Kansas City
|16
|13
|.552
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|8-8
|8-5
|Minnesota
|11
|18
|.379
|5
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|6-10
|5-8
|Detroit
|9
|22
|.290
|8
|8
|2-8
|W-1
|4-9
|5-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|11-9
|8-4
|Seattle
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-8
|8-7
|Houston
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|1½
|5-5
|L-3
|7-7
|8-8
|Texas
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|7-9
|8-8
|Los Angeles
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|3
|4-6
|L-4
|6-7
|7-9
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Philadelphia
|16
|15
|.516
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|12-6
|4-9
|New York
|12
|13
|.480
|1
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|6-4
|6-9
|Atlanta
|14
|16
|.467
|1½
|2½
|5-5
|W-2
|7-7
|7-9
|Washington
|12
|14
|.462
|1½
|2½
|5-5
|L-2
|8-7
|4-7
|Miami
|13
|16
|.448
|2
|3
|4-5
|W-2
|6-7
|7-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|9-7
|9-6
|Milwaukee
|17
|14
|.548
|1
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|8-8
|9-6
|Chicago
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|2
|5-5
|W-3
|11-7
|4-9
|Cincinnati
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|10-7
|4-8
|Pittsburgh
|13
|17
|.433
|4½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|5-7
|8-10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|10-3
|8-10
|San Diego
|18
|14
|.563
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|9-10
|9-4
|Los Angeles
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|½
|2-8
|L-3
|8-5
|9-10
|Arizona
|15
|15
|.500
|2½
|1½
|6-4
|L-2
|6-5
|9-10
|Colorado
|12
|19
|.387
|6
|5
|4-6
|W-2
|10-8
|2-11
___
Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings
Baltimore 6, Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3
Texas 3, Minnesota 1
Detroit 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4
Toronto 9, Oakland 4
Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 2-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 4-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings
Colorado 6, San Francisco 5
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 8, Arizona 0
Atlanta 5, Washington 3
Philadelphia 5, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2) at Miami (Rogers 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 2-1), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 5-0), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1), 9:45 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.