Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

N. Carolina abortion ban after 20 weeks before appeals court

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 21:23
N. Carolina abortion ban after 20 weeks before appeals court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The constitutionality of North Carolina's ban on abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy is being weighed by an appeals court.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, scheduled remote oral arguments Thursday by attorneys for abortion providers who sued over the ban and for local prosecutors and state officials who are defendants.

In 2019, U.S. District Judge William Osteen declared the law unconstitutional because the 20-week limit prohibited some abortions before a fetus could live outside the womb. His judgment would allow some women to obtain abortions later, but prior to viability.

The doctors contend they have legal standing to challenge the ban, which they say forced them to turn away patients under the threat of criminal and civil penalties.

State attorneys argue the physicians lack standing, and fear of prosecution is not credible because the ban has never been enforced by the district attorneys sued.

Updated : 2021-05-06 22:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan