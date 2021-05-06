Alexa
Bank of England maintains rates, voices optimism on recovery

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 19:10
A view over the City of London looking at the Bank of England, right, from the 59th floor of 22 Bishopsgate in London, Thursday, April 1, 2021. When t...

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England will keep interest rates on hold and has grown more optimistic about the economic recovery in the U.K. as a result of the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

In a prepared statement Thursday, the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee said it will maintain the bank's main interest rate at 0.1%. The unanimous and widely anticipated decision means that interest rates will remain at the lowest level in the bank's 327-year history.

Alongside its decision, the bank's rate-setting panel said growth is likely to be greater than it previously thought in the coming quarters largely due to the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, and that the easing of lockdown restrictions should spur consumer spending.

