Taiwan to open COVID vaccine eligibility to residents 65 and over

Military service members will also be eligible to receive government-funded vaccine

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/06 17:34
Taiwan will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to military service members and residents over 65 years of age. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents aged 65 and up starting Monday (May 10), along with members of the armed forces.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday (May 6), Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that the government-funded coronavirus vaccine will become available Monday for those in the seventh and eighth priority groups, which include military service members and residents over 65 years of age. An estimated 3.69 million people fall into these two categories, and the vaccinations will be carried out at 330 locations across the country.

Citing data from South Korea, Chen said researchers have found the AstraZeneca vaccine to be 86 percent effective at preventing the disease for people 60 and over. While those eligible for vaccination do not need to rush to register for an appointment, they are encouraged to get their first dose soon, he said.

Meanwhile, Central Epidemic Command Center advisor Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said the interval between the first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is currently set at eight weeks. He encouraged recipients to remain at the facility where they receive the jab and monitor their condition for at least 30 minutes.
