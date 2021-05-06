Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day

Health worker performs a COVID-19 test on a man at a hospital in Manila, Philippines on Monday, April 26, 2021. Health worker performs a COVID-19 test on a man at a hospital in Manila, Philippines on Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (May 6) announced 12 imported cases and one local COVID-19 case.

During a press conference on Thursday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 12 imported coronavirus cases and one local case. The imported cases include nine Filipinos, two Vietnamese, and one Indonesian, all of whom are migrant workers.

Each had submitted the negative result of a test taken within three days of their flights, and each was sent directly to an epidemic prevention hotel or a quarantine center upon arrival. Contacts are not listed unless the cases interacted with others during their infectious period.

Cases 1,162, 1,163, 1,164, 1,165, and 1,166 include three women and two men from the Philippines ranging in age from their 30s to their 40s. All of them came to Taiwan for work on April 21.

Tests conducted as their quarantines were ending, on May 4, came back positive for COVID-19 on May 6, with Ct values* ranging from 26 to 34.

Case No. 1,167 is a male fishery worker in his 30s who came to Taiwan for work on April 22. He underwent a coronavirus test on May 5 and was diagnosed with the disease on May 6.

According to Chen, cases 1,168 and 1,169 are female Vietnamese migrant workers in their 20s who came to Taiwan for work on April 19. Tests taken at the end of their quarantine, on May 4, came back positive on May 6, with both registering Ct values of 23.

The health department has identified a total of 25 contacts in their cases, of whom six have entered home isolation and 19 have started self-health monitoring.

Case No. 1,170 is an Indonesian male in his 20s who arrived April 22. As his quarantine was set to end on May 5, a coronavirus test was administered, and he was diagnosed on May 6.

Chen stated that case No. 1,171 is a Filipino migrant worker in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work on April 14. Before his quarantine ended, he underwent a coronavirus test that came back positive on May 6, with a Ct value of 32.

The health department has identified 12 contacts in his case. As they were deemed to have worn proper protective gear during their contact with him, they have been asked to commence self-health monitoring.

Case no. 1,112 is a Filipina in her teens who came to Taiwan for study on April 22. She was tested for the coronavirus on May 5, and the results came back positive May 6, with a Ct value of 33.

The 12th imported infection of the day, case No. 1,173, is a Filipina in her 20s who came to the country for work. When she arrived, on May 4, she was found to have a fever, was tested for the coronavirus, and diagnosed on May 6, with a Ct value of 18.

The health department has identified 18 contacts in her case, nine of whom were also traveling to Taiwan and continue to be isolated in a quarantine center. The other nine were passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front of and behind her and have been told to enter home isolation.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 212,632 COVID-19 tests, with 210,385 coming back negative. Out of the 1,173 confirmed cases, 1,028 were imported, 95 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

One person (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. The status of one recent case has yet to be determined, and 11 cases are currently under investigation.

Up until now, 12 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country, while 1,075 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 86 patients still undergoing treatment.

*The cycle threshold (Ct) value refers to how many cycles at which fluorescence of the PCR test is detectable. The higher the number of cycles, the longer the virus has gone undetected. The lower the number, the more recent the infection and the higher the viral load.