Pro-Taiwan Formosa Club to launch Indo-Pacific chapter

Formosa Club's latest chapter will launch in Indo-Pacific on May 7.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An estimated 250 legislators from 17 countries are expected to sign up when Taiwan launches the Indo-Pacific chapter of its Formosa Club, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (May 6).

The pro-Taiwan association already has branches covering Europe, Africa, Latin America, and West Asia, with hundreds of member lawmakers working to improve relations and enhance ties with the country.

The official launch ceremony for the chapter has been scheduled for Friday (May 7), according to MOFA's East Asian and Pacific Affairs Department chief Larry Tseng (曾瑞利).

The event will take the shape of a video conference, CNA reported. Taiwan has since 2016 been working to increase links with countries in the region through its New Southbound Policy, and China’s aggressive stance toward Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Pacific island nations has increased sympathy for the country.

Tseng said he expects the latest chapter of the Formosa Club to be helpful in expanding Taiwan’s international participation. Taiwan's campaign to attend the annual World Health Assembly as an observer has been gaining support overseas, in particular, due to its performance in combatting the coronavirus.