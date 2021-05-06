Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Pro-Taiwan Formosa Club to launch Indo-Pacific chapter

250 lawmakers from 17 countries expected to join: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/06 15:10
Formosa Club's latest chapter will launch in Indo-Pacific on May 7. 

Formosa Club's latest chapter will launch in Indo-Pacific on May 7.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An estimated 250 legislators from 17 countries are expected to sign up when Taiwan launches the Indo-Pacific chapter of its Formosa Club, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (May 6).

The pro-Taiwan association already has branches covering Europe, Africa, Latin America, and West Asia, with hundreds of member lawmakers working to improve relations and enhance ties with the country.

The official launch ceremony for the chapter has been scheduled for Friday (May 7), according to MOFA's East Asian and Pacific Affairs Department chief Larry Tseng (曾瑞利).

The event will take the shape of a video conference, CNA reported. Taiwan has since 2016 been working to increase links with countries in the region through its New Southbound Policy, and China’s aggressive stance toward Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Pacific island nations has increased sympathy for the country.

Tseng said he expects the latest chapter of the Formosa Club to be helpful in expanding Taiwan’s international participation. Taiwan's campaign to attend the annual World Health Assembly as an observer has been gaining support overseas, in particular, due to its performance in combatting the coronavirus.
Formosa Club
MOFA
Indo-Pacific
Larry Tseng
New Southbound Policy
WHA

RELATED ARTICLES

CECC head appeals to WHO to include Taiwan in American publication
CECC head appeals to WHO to include Taiwan in American publication
2021/05/05 16:15
Taiwan considers airlifting COVID patient, other citizens out of India
Taiwan considers airlifting COVID patient, other citizens out of India
2021/05/05 14:06
Taiwan issues red travel advisory for India
Taiwan issues red travel advisory for India
2021/05/05 13:03
Taiwan sends medical relief amid India's COVID surge
Taiwan sends medical relief amid India's COVID surge
2021/05/02 12:28
New US Indo-Pacific Command chief thanks Taiwan Navy commander
New US Indo-Pacific Command chief thanks Taiwan Navy commander
2021/05/01 20:18

Updated : 2021-05-06 16:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan