Over 150 new Rewards are now available on the yuu App. Redeem amazing Rewards for as little as 400 yuu Points and link your Hang Seng enJoy Card for 20% Points rebate!

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 May 2021 - A new selection of exclusive member Rewards from yuu, Hong Kong's biggest Rewards Club, are coming your way! Over 150 brand-new Rewards are now up for grabs for as little as 400 Points on the yuu App covering a variety of categories including dining, grocery, beauty, household and lifestyle. Choose from a wide range of unmissable Rewards including a limited-edition 7-Eleven Container Truck for 18,000 Points plus $168 at 7-Eleven, a Chicken Bucket (9 pcs) for just 5,850 Points at KFC or a set of SKUBB storage boxes for only 2,000 Points plus $15 at IKEA.









These attractive new Rewards provide such a diverse choice of items for you to redeem - there's something for everyone! Plus, from now until 20 May, if you have linked your Hang Seng enJoy card to your yuu Account, you can get a 20% Points rebate* when you redeem any Rewards. If you haven't already linked your enJoy Card, it just takes two simple steps. Remember, these awesome Rewards are totally exclusive for yuu Members so spread the word and redeem together with your friends and loved ones!

The latest all-new Rewards with something for everyone:

Redeem a limited-edition 7-Eleven Container Truck with 18,000 Points plus $168 at 7-Eleven! This truck is made up of 405 bricks and comes with eight brick delivery boxes and a driver character figure. This item is exclusively available to yuu Members so make sure to add it to your collection and have hours of fun! Redeem an OLAY Camellia B3 Brightening Hydrating Mask (1 pc) with 2,580 Points at Mannings. Redeem a Meadows Coconut Water (330ml) with 1,000 Points at Wellcome.

Redeem a bottle of Château d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé (750ml) with 3,000 Points plus $150 at Market Place by Jasons, Market Place, 3hreesixty, Oliver's The Delicatessen and Jasons ichiba. Redeem a set of white SKUBB storage boxes (6 pcs) with 2,000 points plus $15 at IKEA. Redeem a Chicken Bucket (9 pcs) with 5,850 Points at KFC. Redeem a Regular Chicken Supreme Pizza with 8,000 Points at Pizza Hut. Redeem a Baked Seafood in Tuna Napolitana Spaghetti with 2,100 Points plus $10 at PHD. Redeem a Sizzling Honey-Glazed Barbecued Pork with 12,000 Points at selected Jade Garden restaurants.

Download and open the yuu App now for more great Rewards: https://www.yuurewards.com/promotion?type=page&link=reward





Simple steps to link your Hang Seng enJoy card for more Rewards, faster!

Just log into your account in the yuu App, enter your Hang Seng enJoy Card information and click "Link now" . You're now all set to get your 20% yuu Points rebate*!





Terms and Conditions:

1. The "Redeem for Great Rewards" promotion begins on 30 April 2021, 00:00 (GMT+8) and ends on 20 May 2021, 23:59 (GMT+8) (the "Promotion Period").

2. Rewards are available while stocks last.

3. Please refer to the individual reward details in the yuu App for terms and conditions for redeeming yuu Rewards.

4. Terms and conditions for 20% yuu Points rebate on Rewards redemption for Hang Seng enJoy Cardholders:

a. A yuu Member is eligible to receive a 20% yuu Points rebate if: (i) he or she has linked their Hang Seng enJoy Card to their yuu Account, (ii) he or she has redeemed yuu Rewards in the yuu App during the Promotion Period, and (iii) their card remained linked when the yuu Points are rebated.

b. Points rebate is only available in respect of the Rewards listed on the Rewards and Offers sections in the yuu App.

c. Points rebate is applicable to yuu Points only. It is not applicable to any cash paid when members redeem any Rewards.

d. Points rebate will be credited to eligible yuu Accounts within 7 days after a redemption is made.

5. In case of any dispute, the decision of DFI Development (HK) Limited shall be final. Other yuu Terms & Conditions apply.

6. DFI Development (HK) Limited reserves the right to terminate this promotion or change the Terms & Conditions of this promotion without prior notice.

These Terms and Conditions are provided in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency between the two versions, the English version shall prevail to the extent of any such inconsistency.



