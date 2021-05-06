Candelario homers as Tigers beat Red Sox 6-5 in 10 innings

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario (46) dances on the dugout steps after his three-run home run during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game agai... Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario (46) dances on the dugout steps after his three-run home run during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario follows through on his three-run home run during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red ... Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario follows through on his three-run home run during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, left, passes Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock while heading home on his three-run home run during the... Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, left, passes Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock while heading home on his three-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario, left, is congratulated by Miguel Cabrera (24) after the Tigers defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in a ba... Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario, left, is congratulated by Miguel Cabrera (24) after the Tigers defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Boston. Candelario hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Jeimer Candelario hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Detroit Tigers held off the Boston Red Sox for a 6-5 victory on Wednesday night.

Robbie Grossman began the Detroit 10th on second and advanced to third on Jonathan Schoop's leadoff single. Candelario then went deep against Garrett Whitlock, sending a drive to right for his third homer.

Boston got two back in the bottom half. Marwin Gonzalez singled in Xander Bogaerts and eventually came around to score on an error on second baseman Willi Castro. But Michael Fulmer retired Bobby Dalbec and Kiké Hernández for his first career save.

The Red Sox also had a chance to win it in the ninth when Hernández walked and Rafael Devers doubled. But J.D. Martinez flied out to left, ending the rally.

The start of the game was delayed for 37 minutes by rain, which continued to fall throughout the night.

Gregory Soto pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win, allowing two runs and three hits.