Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 12:15
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .407; Mercedes, Chicago, .386; Buxton, Minnesota, .379; Martinez, Boston, .349; Bogaerts, Boston, .348; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .340; Walsh, Los Angeles, .333; Gurriel, Houston, .330; Brantley, Houston, .324; Mullins, Baltimore, .320.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 26; Martinez, Boston, 25; Solak, Texas, 22; Bichette, Toronto, 21; Haniger, Seattle, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Ramírez, Cleveland, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Verdugo, Boston, 21; Cruz, Minnesota, 20; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 20.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 23; Stanton, New York, 22; J.Abreu, Chicago, 22; Lowrie, Oakland, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Seager, Seattle, 22; 6 tied at 21.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Martinez, Boston, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 34; N.Lowe, Texas, 34; Mercedes, Chicago, 34; Solak, Texas, 34; Brantley, Houston, 33; Buxton, Minnesota, 33; Candelario, Detroit, 33; Stanton, New York, 33.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 10; Brantley, Houston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Mullins, Baltimore, 10; Gurriel, Houston, 9; Lowrie, Oakland, 9; Naylor, Cleveland, 9; Robert, Chicago, 9; Seager, Seattle, 9; Soler, Kansas City, 9.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Dozier, Kansas City, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Lopez, Kansas City, 2; Madrigal, Chicago, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 2.

HOME RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Stanton, New York, 8; Haniger, Seattle, 8; 10 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Anderson, Chicago, 6; Grossman, Detroit, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Semien, Toronto, 6; Benintendi, Kansas City, 5; Canha, Oakland, 5; Haggerty, Seattle, 5; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Straw, Houston, 5.

PITCHING_Means, Baltimore, 4-0; Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Pivetta, Boston, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; Petit, Oakland, 4-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cole, New York, 4-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; Matz, Toronto, 4-2.

ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.60; Means, Baltimore, 1.37; Cole, New York, 1.43; Happ, Minnesota, 1.91; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Boyd, Detroit, 2.27; Cease, Chicago, 2.37; Gibson, Texas, 2.40; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.98; Kluber, New York, 3.03.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 77; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 64; Cole, New York, 62; Means, Baltimore, 50; Berríos, Minnesota, 42; Giolito, Chicago, 41; Bundy, Los Angeles, 40; Cease, Chicago, 40; Bassitt, Oakland, 36; Rodón, Chicago, 36.

Updated : 2021-05-06 14:32 GMT+08:00

