Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jets clinch playoff spot, beating Flames to end skid

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 12:18
Jets clinch playoff spot, beating Flames to end skid

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler each scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Thursday night to snap a seven-game losing streak and clinch a playoff spot.

Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Andrew Copp added two assists for the Jets.

Wheeler’s second goal of the night was the 800th point of his NHL career. Mark Scheifele, meanwhile, had the primary assist on the play for his 500th point.

Paul Maurice picked up his 300th win as Jets coach as Winnipeg wrapped up its season series against Calgary with a record of 6-2-1.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 15 shots for the Flames.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Ottawa on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Ottawa on Sunday night.

Updated : 2021-05-06 14:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan