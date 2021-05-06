Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 11:53
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 58 31 .652 _
Tampa Bay 53 39 .576
Boston 50 41 .549 9
Toronto 34 58 .370 25½
Baltimore 27 63 .300 31½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 57 33 .633 _
Cleveland 50 39 .562
Chicago 42 45 .483 13½
Kansas City 31 61 .337 27
Detroit 28 58 .326 27
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 57 35 .620 _
Oakland 51 41 .554 6
Texas 50 42 .543 7
Los Angeles 46 46 .500 11
Seattle 39 56 .411 19½

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 55 37 .598 _
Washington 48 42 .533 6
Philadelphia 47 44 .516
New York 40 51 .440 14½
Miami 34 55 .382 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 48 43 .527 _
Milwaukee 47 45 .511
St. Louis 44 45 .494 3
Pittsburgh 44 46 .489
Cincinnati 41 47 .466
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 33 .645 _
Arizona 47 45 .511 12½
Colorado 45 45 .500 13½
San Diego 45 46 .495 14
San Francisco 42 48 .467 16½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4

Kansas City 15, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4

Houston 14, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 15, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 8, Toronto 5

Sunday's Games

Seattle 10, Cleveland 0

Detroit 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 10, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 1, 8 innings

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1

Houston 6, Kansas City 4

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 3, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 2

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3

Kansas City 12, Houston 2

Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 9, Miami 2

Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4

Washington 10, Philadelphia 8

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 18 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 3, Miami 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 7, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Chicago Cubs 13, St. Louis 5

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 12, San Francisco 4

Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 5, Washington 3

Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3

Milwaukee 6, Washington 0

Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 2

San Francisco 14, Colorado 4

Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 6

Updated : 2021-05-06 13:01 GMT+08:00

