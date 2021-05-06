Alexa
Grigorenko, Bjorkstrand lift Blue Jackets past Predators 4-2

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 09:58
Columbus Blue Jackets' Mikhail Grigorenko, center, celebrate his goal against the Nashville Predators with Emil Bemstrom, left, and Jack Roslovic duri...
Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg, center, tries to shoot against Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, right, as Vladislav Gavrikov defends duri...
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic, top, scores a goal against Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros, front, as Alexandre Carrier defends during the seco...
Nashville Predators' Dante Fabbro, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesd...
Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom, center, tries to shoot the puck between Nashville Predators' Mikael Granlund, left, and Alexandre Carrier during...
Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, top, passes the puck as Nashville Predators' Dante Fabbro defends during the second period of an NHL hockey...
Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, right, makes a save against Nashville Predators' Alexandre Carrier during the third period of an NHL hockey g...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mikhail Grigorenko scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-2 comeback victory over Nashville, preventing the Predators from clinching a playoff spot Wednesday night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals, including an empty-netter with less than a second remaining, and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Blue Jackets, who stopped a two-game skid and won for just the second time in 12 games. It also marked the fifth straight game (2-0-3) Columbus has earned a point.

Elvis Merzlikins ended with 30 saves for his eighth win.

Tanner Jeannot and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville, which sits in fourth place in the Central Division. The Predators maintained a four-point lead over Dallas, which lost to Tampa Bay 6-2. The Stars have one game in hand.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead first on Jeannot’s first-period goal, but Roslovic pulled Columbus even with his 100th career point at 17:52.

Jarnkrok put the Predators back on top with 2:07 left in the second. But that lead was short-lived as Oliver Bjorkstrand tied it at 2 with a wrister from the right circle at 19:09.

Grigorenko put Columbus ahead for good at 13:50 of the third when he redirected Vladislav Gavrikov's shot.

Juuse Saros stopped 23 shots for Nashville and gave up more than two goals for just the sixth time this season.

UP NEXT

Predators: Home against Carolina on Friday night.

Blue Jackets: Home against Chicago on Friday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-06 11:30 GMT+08:00

