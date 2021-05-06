Capitals beat Rangers 4-2 in fight-filled game

Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) is thwarted by the New York Rangers defense during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021,... Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) is thwarted by the New York Rangers defense during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

New York Rangers' Libor Hajek (25) and Alexandar Georgiev (40) defend against Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) during the second period of an NHL ... New York Rangers' Libor Hajek (25) and Alexandar Georgiev (40) defend against Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

Washington Capitals' Vitek Vanecek looks to clear the puck from behind the net during the second period against the New York Rangers in an NHL hockey ... Washington Capitals' Vitek Vanecek looks to clear the puck from behind the net during the second period against the New York Rangers in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

New York Rangers' Kaapo Kakko (24) skates back to the bench as the Washington Capitals celebrate a second-period goal by Nic Dowd during an NHL hockey... New York Rangers' Kaapo Kakko (24) skates back to the bench as the Washington Capitals celebrate a second-period goal by Nic Dowd during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

New York Rangers' Brendan Smith (42) has words for Washington Capitals' Zdeno Chara (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May... New York Rangers' Brendan Smith (42) has words for Washington Capitals' Zdeno Chara (33) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

New York Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich (89) hits Washington Capitals' Anthony Mantha (39) with his stick during the second period of an NHL hockey game We... New York Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich (89) hits Washington Capitals' Anthony Mantha (39) with his stick during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. Buchnevich was penalized for high-sticking. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

Washington Capitals' Garnet Hathaway (21) fights with New York Rangers' Phillip Di Giuseppe (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesd... Washington Capitals' Garnet Hathaway (21) fights with New York Rangers' Phillip Di Giuseppe (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — T.J. Oshie had a hat trick, Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the depleted New York Rangers 4-2 in a fight-filled game Wednesday night.

Oshie beat Alexandar Georgiev 12 seconds into the middle period with a shot from the right circle with Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the penalty box.

Oshie scored again at 8:26 of the second — again with Buchnevich penalized for a high-sticking major — his 20th goal of the season.

Nic Dowd also scored for Washington at 14:48 of the second with assists to defenseman John Carlson and Dmitri Orlov, his second of the game.

Oshie, whose father died this week, completed his hat trick with an empty net goal at 18:20 of the third.

Rangers rookie Alexis Lafreniere ruined Vanecek’s shuout bid at 1:15 of the third period with his 11th goal of the season. Fellow rookie forward Morgan Barron scored his first NHL goal at 18:44 to complete the scoring.

Vanecek, the 25-year-old rookie from the Czech Republic, improved to 20-9-4 this season. Vanecek was elevated into a key role for the Capitals when former Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist signed with Washington but couldn’t play because of a heart condition requiring surgery.

Georgiev made 31 saves.

The Capitals moved into a first-place tie with idle Pittsburgh in the East Division. Washington has three games left while the Penguins have two.

The dismal loss — the Rangers’ fourth straight — came in their home finale and on the same day the organization stunningly fired President John Davidson and General Manager Jeff Gorton. The team said former Ranger Chris Drury would take over both jobs.

The contest also followed Monday’s 6-3 loss to the Capitals in which Washington forward Tom Wilson pummeled Rangers top scorer Artemi Panarin after Wilson had punched Buchnevich during a scrum near the Capitals net. The loss eliminated the Rangers from the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Wilson was assessed 14 minutes in penalties but not tossed from the game. On Tuesday, the NHL fined the Capitals agitator $5,000 leading the Rangers to issue a scathing statement criticizing the league and its director of player safety, George Parros.

Wednesday’s game had six fights in the first period, commencing with a center-ice brawl right off the opening faceoff. Rangers center Kevin Rooney fought Dowd; winger Phil DiGuiseppe went with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway while Colin Blackwell battled former Ranger Carl Hagelin.

Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith then took on Wilson at the 50-second mark. Smith received an extra two-penalty for instigating the fight with Wilson, who was booed loudly every time he skated on the ice.

Rangers Ryan Strome battled Lars Eller of Washington and Rangers defenseman Anthony Bitetto fought Washington’s Michael Raffl at 4:14 of the first.

Wilson left the game after the first period. with an upper-body injury after skating four shifts for a total of two minutes and 36 seconds.

The penalty boxes were overflowing for both teams. At one point, there were six Capitals crammed into the visiting box.

In addition to their leading scorer Panarin - who was hurt in Monday’s skirmish with Wilson – the Rangers were also without injured defensemen Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren and forwards Chris Krieder and Brett Howden.

MISSING OVECHKIN

The Capitals were without captain Alex Ovechkin again Wednesday night. Ovechkin skated only 39 seconds Monday night before leaving the game. He also missed the previous four games with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin needs one goal to tie Marcel Dionne at 731 for fifth place all-time.

RANGERS’ HOME SUCCESS

The Rangers finished 14-11-3 at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers have a .500 points percentage or better at home for the 16th straight season back to 2005-06. That is tied for the longest streak in franchise history with the first 16 seasons in franchise history from 1926-27 to 1941-42.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Visit Boston for final two games of regular season Thursday and Saturday.

Capitals: Host Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday before finishing regular season next Tuesday with rescheduled game against Boston.