Monterrey downs Columbus to advance in the Champions League

Josh Williams of Unites States' Columbus Crew grimaces after missing a chance to score against Mexico's Monterrey during a Concacaf Champions League s... Josh Williams of Unites States' Columbus Crew grimaces after missing a chance to score against Mexico's Monterrey during a Concacaf Champions League soccer game in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Roberto Martinez)

Waylon Francis of Unites States' Columbus Crew is challenged by Sebastian Vegas of Mexico's Monterrey during a Concacaf Champions League soccer game i... Waylon Francis of Unites States' Columbus Crew is challenged by Sebastian Vegas of Mexico's Monterrey during a Concacaf Champions League soccer game in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Roberto Martinez)

Jesus Gallardo of Mexico's Monterrey, left, and Bradley Wright Phillips of Unites States' Columbus Crew battle for the ball during a Concacaf Champion... Jesus Gallardo of Mexico's Monterrey, left, and Bradley Wright Phillips of Unites States' Columbus Crew battle for the ball during a Concacaf Champions League soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Roberto Martinez)

Maximiliano Meza of Mexico's Monterrey celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Unites States' Columbus Crew during a Concacaf Champions Leag... Maximiliano Meza of Mexico's Monterrey celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Unites States' Columbus Crew during a Concacaf Champions League soccer game in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Roberto Martinez)

Maximiliano Meza of Mexico's Monterrey, left, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring his team's second goal against Unites States' Columbus C... Maximiliano Meza of Mexico's Monterrey, left, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring his team's second goal against Unites States' Columbus Crew in a Concacaf Champions League soccer game in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Roberto Martinez)

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Maximiliano Meza scored twice and Monterrey advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 5-2 aggregate victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night.

Monterrey claimed the second leg 3-0 on Tuesday after a 2-all draw with the Crew in Columbus last week.

Meza scored both his goals in the opening half at the Liga MX team's home stadium, in the third and 26th minutes. Miguel Layun added a goal in the 71st minute.

Monterrey will face Cruz Azul in the two-legged semifinals, which start in August. Cruz Azul, which sits atop the Liga MX standings, eliminated Toronto FC 4-1 in the quarterfinals.

Monterrey has won four Champions League titles in the past decade.

The Crew were among five Major League Soccer teams in the quarterfinals of the tournament for club teams in CONCACAF, the confederation for the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region.

