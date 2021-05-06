Alexa
Minnesota adds grad transfer Sutherlin from New Hampshire

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 09:11
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has added another graduate transfer in former New Hampshire guard Sean Sutherlin, the Gophers announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 Sutherlin is a Minnesota native who played at Irondale High School, just 12 miles north of Williams Arena. He played his first two seasons at the junior college level, before two years at New Hampshire. He sat out the 2020-21 season with an injury.

In 2019-20, Sutherlin averaged 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists while starting all 28 games he played in for the Wildcats. He led the America East conference with 12 double-doubles.

Sutherlin joins forward Jamison Battle (George Washington) and guard Luke Loewe (William & Mary) as transfers to the Gophers under new coach Ben Johnson. Only two players, Both Gach and Isaiah Ihnen, are expected to return from last season.

