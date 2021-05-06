Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

G7 issues statement backing Taiwan's entry into WHO, WHA

Foreign ministers laud Taiwan for 'successful contribution to tackling of COVID-19 pandemic'

  274
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/06 10:46
Foreign ministers from G7 countries stand for photo. (Twitter, G7 photo)

Foreign ministers from G7 countries stand for photo. (Twitter, G7 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A joint statement issued by the G7 foreign ministers after their meeting on Wednesday (May 5) calls for Taiwan's participation in both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Health Assembly (WHA).

In the first face-to-face G7 conference since 2019, foreign ministers from the member states — the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the U.S. — attended a meeting in London on Wednesday. The foreign ministers from Australia, India, South Korea, and South Africa were also present.

In the statement, the G7 foreign ministers stressed the importance of improving global cooperation on important matters by ensuring "inclusive processes" in global organizations. They then declared: "We support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in World Health Organisation forums and the World Health Assembly."

Saying that the worldwide community should be allowed to draw on the experience of all partners, the ministers lauded Taiwan for its "successful contribution to the tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The ministers also expressed their concern about the situations in the East and South China Seas and emphasized the "importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait." They called for a peaceful resolution to cross-strait issues and reiterated opposition to "unilateral actions that could escalate tensions and undermine regional stability."

In response, Taiwanese representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Thursday morning (May 6) posted a tweet expressing Taiwan's gratitude for the foreign ministers' support for the country's "meaningful participation" in the WHO. She also thanked them for their recognition of the country's "ability to contribute to the global fight against COVID-19."
G7
WHO
WHA
World Health Organization
World Health Assembly

RELATED ARTICLES

CECC head appeals to WHO to include Taiwan in American publication
CECC head appeals to WHO to include Taiwan in American publication
2021/05/05 16:15
CECC head praises 'Taiwan model' in Canadian publication
CECC head praises 'Taiwan model' in Canadian publication
2021/05/04 11:15
Britain hosts first G7 foreign ministers meeting since start of pandemic
Britain hosts first G7 foreign ministers meeting since start of pandemic
2021/05/03 22:00
Taiwan awaits invitation to World Health Assembly
Taiwan awaits invitation to World Health Assembly
2021/05/01 16:41
International alliance of legislators kicks off campaign to include Taiwan in WHA
International alliance of legislators kicks off campaign to include Taiwan in WHA
2021/04/28 20:53

Updated : 2021-05-06 11:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan