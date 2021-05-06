Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

India doesn't name Huawei among participants in 5G trials

By REUTERS
2021/05/06 09:50
FILE - In this Thursday, May 16, 2019 file photo, a man is silhouetted near the Huawei logo in Beijing. Huawei took U.K. bank HSBC to court on Friday,...

FILE - In this Thursday, May 16, 2019 file photo, a man is silhouetted near the Huawei logo in Beijing. Huawei took U.K. bank HSBC to court on Friday,...

India will allow mobile carriers to carry out 5G trials with equipment makers including Ericsson (ERICb.ST), Nokia (NOKIA.HE) and Samsung's (005930.KS) network unit, the government said on Tuesday, but did not name China's Huawei among the participants.

Major carriers Reliance Industries' (RELI.NS) Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) and Vodafone Idea (VODA.NS) will conduct the trials along with state-run MTNL (MTNL.NS) in urban, rural and semi-urban areas, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

The statement did not mention Huawei and smaller Chinese rival ZTE (000063.SZ) among the participating network equipment suppliers.

Huawei declined to comment, while ZTE and the Indian ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the list of companies involved.

While India has not named the Chinese players as taking part in the six-month trials, which aim to test 5G gear and technology in different environments, it has not banned them from supplying 5G equipment to carriers.

Two government officials told Reuters in March, though, that New Delhi will likely block mobile carriers from using telecom equipment made by Huawei, under procurement rules due to come into force in June. read more

India is the world's second-biggest market by number of phone users. Authorities are wary of awarding new technology business to Chinese companies because of security concerns, government sources have previously said, and a desire to help local telecoms equipment manufacturers.

The government's telecoms department said in March that, after June 15, carriers can only buy certain types of equipment from state-approved "trusted sources" and said New Delhi could also create a "no procurement" list of banned suppliers.

Huawei and ZTE are likely to be on this embargoed list, Reuters reported in March.
Huawei
India China relations
China India relations
5G

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside look at NCKU’s innovative broadcasting of Taiwan's intercollegiate games
Inside look at NCKU’s innovative broadcasting of Taiwan's intercollegiate games
2021/05/05 20:04
Taiwan’s MediaTek poised to be global smartphone chip leader in 2021
Taiwan’s MediaTek poised to be global smartphone chip leader in 2021
2021/05/04 12:51
Taiwan's National Cheng Kung University pushes limits of sports tech
Taiwan's National Cheng Kung University pushes limits of sports tech
2021/04/19 20:34
Taiwanese lawmaker exposes wrongdoings at government’s 5G office
Taiwanese lawmaker exposes wrongdoings at government’s 5G office
2021/04/06 21:01
Taiwan president calls for data security on road to smart cities
Taiwan president calls for data security on road to smart cities
2021/03/23 17:45

Updated : 2021-05-06 09:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan