Gray stays perfect at home, Rockies beat Giants, 6-5

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray works against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in De... Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray works against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story reels back from inside pitch from San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesda... Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story reels back from inside pitch from San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the second... San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon follows through on a two-run single next to San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the fourth inning of a... Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon follows through on a two-run single next to San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb reacts after walking Colorado Rockies 'Alan Trejo with the bases loaded during the fourth inning of a... San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb reacts after walking Colorado Rockies 'Alan Trejo with the bases loaded during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia, right, follows the flight of his single to drive in two runs with San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey in the fou... Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia, right, follows the flight of his single to drive in two runs with San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sam Selman works against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, i... San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sam Selman works against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Jon Gray tossed six strong innings and helped himself with an RBI single, and the Colorado Rockies held off the San Francisco Giants for a 6-5 win Wednesday.

Gray (4-2) allowed two runs and four hits. The right-hander also struck out eight and walked two while improving to 4-0 in five home starts.

Daniel Bard worked a shaky ninth for his third save in five opportunities. The Giants scored an unearned run on catcher Dom Nuñez's throwing error, but Darin Ruf bounced to shortstop with a runner on third for the final out.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 25 minutes, due to inclement weather.

Brandon Crawford continued his hot hitting against the Rockies with a two-run homer in the second inning. Crawford is 10 for 23 with four homers, six walks and 10 RBIs in eight games against Colorado this season.

Giants starter Logan Webb retired his first 10 batters, but the Rockies got to him the second time through the lineup.

Charlie Blackmon hit a tying two-run single in the fourth. A walk loaded the bases and Alan Trejo got his first major league RBI with a four-pitch walk, ending Webb’s afternoon.

Gray greeted Matt Wisler with an RBI single, and Raimel Tapia made it 6-2 with a two-run single.

Webb (1-3) struck out five and walked three in 3 2/3 innings.

Ruf hit a two-run homer in the seventh to pull San Francisco within two runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler said RHP Kevin Gausman (COVID-19 injured list) and RHP Johnny Cueto (lat) will start Saturday and Sunday, respectively, against San Diego. ... OF Mike Yastrzemski (left oblique strain) will return this weekend, but Kapler didn’t say exactly when.

Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers (left hamstring strain), LHP Kyle Freeland (left shoulder strain) and RHP Yency Almonte (hand) will accompany the team to St. Louis. Freeland and Rodgers will take part in a simulated game, manager Bud Black said, and if things progress well they will go out on rehab assignments.

GIANT ON THE MOVE

San Francisco traded outfielder Skye Bolt to the Oakland Athletics for cash. The Giants claimed Bolt off waivers after he was designated for assignment by Oakland on April 1. He appeared in two games for San Francisco and struck out in his only plate appearance.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 2.00 ERA) will open a three-game series against San Diego on Friday night.

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (2-3, 5.90 ERA) will face his former team in the opener of a three-game series in St. Louis. Gomber was one of the players included in the trade that sent Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals.