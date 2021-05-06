Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Indians catcher Pérez goes on IL with fractured ring finger

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 05:26
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber, left, and catcher Roberto Perez walk to the dugout in the first inning of a baseball game against the...
Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton, right, scores as Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, waits for the ball in the sixth inning in a baseball game, Tu...

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber, left, and catcher Roberto Perez walk to the dugout in the first inning of a baseball game against the...

Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton, right, scores as Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, waits for the ball in the sixth inning in a baseball game, Tu...

KANSAS CTY, Mo. (AP) — Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Pérez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right ring finger.

The two-time Gold Glove winner has been playing for several weeks with the injury, which he sustained when he got crossed up on a pitch by reliever James Karinchak on April 13.

Pérez will visit hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton on Thursday to determine the best course of care going forward.

Pérez's batting average has plummeted from .238 to .131 since he got hurt.

Austin Hedges will likely handle the bulk of catching duties while Pérez is sidelined.

The Indians have recalled catcher René Rivera from Triple-A Columbus. The 37-year-old was signed as a free agent on April 14 and assigned to the team's alternate site.

Rivera spent the past two seasons with the New York Mets. He's also played with the Angels, Braves, Cubs, Rays and Mariners.

Outfielder Ben Gamel was designated for assignment.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-06 08:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan