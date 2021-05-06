Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US top diplomat Blinken in Ukraine for talks with president

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 05:38
US top diplomat Blinken in Ukraine for talks with president

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived for a one-day visit that is highly anticipated in the country as it faces heightened tensions with Russia.

The top American diplomat arrived late Wednesday. He is to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

The Ukrainian leader has said he wants to hear strong signals from the United States supporting Ukraine’s desire to join the NATO military alliance.

Ukraine is also expected to push for more military aid from the U.S. amid rising hostilities from Russia-backed separatist rebels in the east of the country. Ukraine’s military says 34 of its soldiers have been killed by rebel attacks this year, a significant upswing from the quiet months of the latter part of 2020.

Russia also raised tensions this year with largescale military exercises near the border with Ukraine.

Updated : 2021-05-06 08:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan