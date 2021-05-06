Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chelsea ousts Madrid to set up all-English CL final vs City

By ROB HARRIS , AP Global Soccer Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/06 05:01
Chelsea's Timo Werner, third from right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League semifinal 2nd l...

Chelsea's Timo Werner, third from right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League semifinal 2nd l...

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea will end a turbulent season by playing in the Champions League final after making the competition's most successful team look ordinary.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount scored to secure a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the second of their semifinal on Wednesday to oust the record 13-time European champions 3-1 on aggregate.

It will be an all-English final against Manchester City on May 29 but the Premier League rivals will have to fly four hours to play the UEFA showpiece in Istanbul, which is currently in a coronavirus lockdown.

Getting a shot at adding to its 2012 Champions League title will vindicate Chelsea's decision in January to fire club great Frank Lampard and hire Thomas Tuchel, the manager who led Paris Saint-Germain to last season's final.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-06 08:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan