Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere suspended 2 games for boarding

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 05:11
Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere, right, and Pittsburgh Penguins' Jared McCann battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey g...

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for boarding Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman.

Gostisbehere was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking in the third period of Philadelphia's 7-3 home loss Tuesday night.

The suspension will cost Gostisbehere $77,586.

