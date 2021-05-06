Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere suspended 2 games for boarding

Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere, right, and Pittsburgh Penguins' Jared McCann battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey g... Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere, right, and Pittsburgh Penguins' Jared McCann battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for boarding Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman.

Gostisbehere was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking in the third period of Philadelphia's 7-3 home loss Tuesday night.

The suspension will cost Gostisbehere $77,586.