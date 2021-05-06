Alexa
Devils sign G Nico Daws to 3-year entry-level contract

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 04:27
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed goaltender Nico Daws to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in the 2021-22 season.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the team's third-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Daws recently finished his 2020-21 season in Germany. He had a 4-6-0 record in 10 games with one shutout and a 2.90 goals-against average. He had a 23-8-3-3 record with a 2.48 goals-against average and .924 save percentage for Guelph (OHL) in 2019-20. His save percentage ranked first among goaltenders in the OHL.

Daws was a member of Team Canada’s gold medal-winning 2020 world junior team. He has dual German/Canadian citizenship.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-06 06:54 GMT+08:00

