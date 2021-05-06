Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Devon Energy, General Motors rise; Peloton, Exelon fall

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 04:24
Devon Energy, General Motors rise; Peloton, Exelon fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Devon Energy, up $1.78 to $25.23

The energy company reported a bigger-than-expected profit for the first quarter and raised its dividend payout.

T-Mobile US, up $5.65 to $134.13

The telecom reported stronger profit than analysts expected, as it continues to fold in its acquisition of Sprint.

Caesars Entertainment, up $7.45 to $102.98

The casino operator reported encouraging trends for April, helping shares rise despite a worse first-quarter loss than expected.

General Motors, up $2.24 to $57.58

The automaker's first-quarter profit surged to roughly $3 billion and topped analysts' forecasts despite a shortage of computer chips that hurt production.

Peloton, down $14.08 to $82.62

The company is recalling its Tread+ treadmills after U.S. safety officials said users, children and pets can be pulled underneath them.

HollyFrontier, down $1.54 to $34.68

The petroleum refiner reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss. It's also suspending its dividend for a year to pay for an acquisition.

Exelon, down $1.25 to $43.53

The energy company said it lost money during the first three months of the year, when analysts were expecting a profit.

Activision Blizzard, up $1.39 to $90.08

The video game maker's revenue and profit for the first quarter both topped Wall Street analysts' projections.

Updated : 2021-05-06 06:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan