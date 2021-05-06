Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: PGA's Rocket Mortgage Classic to have some fans

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/06 03:45
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, G...

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, G...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic will have some spectators this summer at Detroit Golf Club.

The announcement was made Wednesday, two months before U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau returns to defend his title in the Motor City. Tournament officials have not determined how many fans will be able to buy tickets to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which concludes on July 4.

Michigan has become the current national hotspot for COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations at a time when more than half of the U.S. adult population has been vaccinated and other states have seen the virus diminish substantially.

Last year in Detroit, the PGA Tour held its fourth tournament after shutting down due to the pandemic and did not allow fans on the course.

DeChambeau won the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic by three strokes for his first victory of the season.

___

The U.S. Golf Association will limit attendance to 7,000 each day of the U.S. Senior Open in July at Nebraska's Omaha Country Club.

The decision was made in coordination with local health officials and is subject to change based on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans will be required to answer health questions at the entrance, and face coverings will be required except when a person is eating or drinking. Food and drink will not be allowed within 10 feet of the rope lines.

When the tournament was held in Omaha in 2013, more than 30,000 spectators were on hand for each of the final two rounds.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-06 05:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan