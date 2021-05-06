Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/05/06 03:17
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 149.85 Up 9.50
May 142.95 148.50 142.95 148.50 Up 9.60
Jul 151.75 Up 9.45
Jul 140.75 150.40 140.50 149.85 Up 9.50
Sep 142.80 152.20 142.45 151.75 Up 9.45
Dec 145.15 154.55 145.10 154.15 Up 9.40
Mar 147.20 156.50 147.15 156.20 Up 9.40
May 148.65 157.20 148.65 156.95 Up 9.35
Jul 148.15 157.45 148.15 157.20 Up 9.25
Sep 148.30 157.45 148.30 157.25 Up 9.15
Dec 148.50 157.55 148.50 157.35 Up 9.00
Mar 152.25 157.70 152.25 157.70 Up 8.95
May 152.60 158.00 152.60 158.00 Up 8.95
Jul 153.70 158.35 153.65 158.35 Up 9.10
Sep 158.50 158.85 158.40 158.85 Up 9.20
Dec 154.30 159.40 154.05 159.40 Up 8.85
Mar 154.05 159.20 154.05 159.20 Up 8.90

