New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|149.85
|Up
|9.50
|May
|142.95
|148.50
|142.95
|148.50
|Up
|9.60
|Jul
|151.75
|Up
|9.45
|Jul
|140.75
|150.40
|140.50
|149.85
|Up
|9.50
|Sep
|142.80
|152.20
|142.45
|151.75
|Up
|9.45
|Dec
|145.15
|154.55
|145.10
|154.15
|Up
|9.40
|Mar
|147.20
|156.50
|147.15
|156.20
|Up
|9.40
|May
|148.65
|157.20
|148.65
|156.95
|Up
|9.35
|Jul
|148.15
|157.45
|148.15
|157.20
|Up
|9.25
|Sep
|148.30
|157.45
|148.30
|157.25
|Up
|9.15
|Dec
|148.50
|157.55
|148.50
|157.35
|Up
|9.00
|Mar
|152.25
|157.70
|152.25
|157.70
|Up
|8.95
|May
|152.60
|158.00
|152.60
|158.00
|Up
|8.95
|Jul
|153.70
|158.35
|153.65
|158.35
|Up
|9.10
|Sep
|158.50
|158.85
|158.40
|158.85
|Up
|9.20
|Dec
|154.30
|159.40
|154.05
|159.40
|Up
|8.85
|Mar
|154.05
|159.20
|154.05
|159.20
|Up
|8.90